SUBANG JAYA, April 11 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today that the focus moving forward will be on cleaning up residential areas affected by the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion.

He said all local authorities under the Selangor state government’s machinery will be mobilised for the mega clean-up this weekend.

“What I would like to inform you is that a mega cleanup will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

“Therefore, this Saturday and Sunday there will be no disaster committee meetings, no daily press conferences as there have been on previous days. This means we will focus entirely on the mega clean-up and related matters,” he said in a press conference at Masjid Putra Heights here.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman added that an estimated 1,402 personnel, including volunteers and various agencies, will be involved in the effort.

“We will try to clean up all waste issues on the streets, including rubbish thrown outside house fences in the villages. Previously, much of the cleaning effort was concentrated in Putra Harmoni and Putra Heights as permission had been granted by the authorities.

“Only two or three days ago did the authorities grant permission for Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru, so tomorrow we will focus a lot there with machinery, volunteers, and so on.

“I believe that within these two days, we can resolve at least 90 per cent of the cleanliness issues there. This includes owners or residents who are disposing of debris or waste resulting from the fire and related incidents, which may require them to discard their belongings,” the Gombak MP said.

On Wednesday, Amirudin announced that all temporary relief shelters (PPS) in Putra Heights will be closed by the end of the week, with the process starting that night.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) and the Selangor state government will conduct a coordinated clean-up effort this weekend, to further assist residents of Putra Heights affected by the recent gas pipeline blaze.