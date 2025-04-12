KUCHING, April 12 — A woman has found herself caught in a financial nightmare after her bank account was allegedly used for unauthorised transactions, despite her not sharing her banking details with anyone.

The woman, identified only as Mdm Bong, first became aware of the issue in August last year.

While trying to make purchases at petrol stations with her special-needs child, she discovered that her debit card had been blocked.

When she contacted the bank, she was shocked to learn that her account had been frozen due to potential offenses.

Despite never sharing her banking information, her account had been used for multiple large transactions.

She then lodged a police report on August 18, 2024, but after months of no update to her case, she sought help from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau chief Milton Foo, who advised her to follow up with the authorities equipped with her full bank statement for review.

“But when I returned to the police station in Samarahan on April 8 this year, I was informed that my case has been classified as an arrest case.

“The following day, I was asked to sign official documents, have my mugshots taken, and provide fingerprints – this is as if I’m a suspect,” she lamented.

Her bank records revealed that on August 12, 13, and 27 last year, six substantial transactions took place, totalling RM 20,521.

The money was deposited into her account and swiftly transferred out on the same day.

Foo expressed his concerns about Mdm Bong’s situation, stating that her account had been turned into a mule account without her consent.

The misuse of her account has severely impacted her small online business and her ability to access government financial assistance, as the RM150 aid that was credited to her account could not be withdrawn, he said.

“I advised her to bring her full bank statement to the police station, however the arrest has been effected on to her on April 9 as part of an ongoing investigation under Section 4 of the Computer Crimes Act 1997,” he told reporters at a press conference here this afternoon.

Foo also raised questions about the lack of safeguards in the banking system, pointing out that while banks typically notify customers of suspicious transactions via SMS or email, Mdm Bong received no such alerts.

She only discovered the unauthorised transfers after checking her email.

Calling for urgent banking reforms, Foo urged lawmakers to review existing legislation and update laws to better protect customers in light of technological advancements.

“This is no longer just a personal issue — it is a social issue. Our banks must be more vigilant in detecting suspicious activity and should inform customers immediately when suspicious transactions occur, rather than waiting until the account holder is unable to use their debit card at all,” he said.

Foo also emphasised that banks have a duty to protect their customers’ funds.

“If an account is misused by scammers without the owner’s knowledge, who should be held responsible?

“Not just the account holder — banks must also be accountable, and Bank Negara Malaysia must take an active role in addressing this,” he said. — The Borneo Post