KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — While there is an increase in the number of evacuees in Sabah, the situation in Johor and Selangor is improving.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said the number of flood victims rose to 590 people from 163 families as of this afternoon, compared to 383 people from 94 families this morning.

It said in a statement that 391 people from 96 families have been moved to five relief centres in Nabawan while 199 evacuees from 67 families are housed at two centres in Sook.

“A total of 30 villages in Nabawan and two in Sook are affected by floods, with the number of victims in Sook increasing while that in Nabawan remained the same,” it added.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims dropped slightly to 199 people from 63 families, compared to 203 people from 64 families this morning.

Johor JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said one relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Gading, Batu Pahat is being used to house the evacuees.

He added that those sheltering there are residents from Kampung Baharu Sri Gading, Kampung Parit Bengkok, Kampung Parit Kaspan, Kampung Parit Samion, Kampung Parit Haji Salleh Ros, Kampung Parit Sri Muar, Kampung Sri Pandan and Kampung Parit Samijan.

“Kota Tinggi district is expected to experience rain until the evening. Johor Bahru, Mersing, Segamat, Kluang, Batu Pahat and Kulai are expected to be cloudy while sunny weather is reported in Muar, Pontian and Tangkak,” he said in a statement.

In SELANGOR, the total number of evacuees dropped significantly to 353 people from 100 families this afternoon, compared to 1,191 people from 322 families this morning.

According to the InfoBencana portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the victims are still sheltering at six relief centres.

The centres are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Binjai, Dewan Bakawali in Klang; Dewan Kenanga, SK Shah Alam Seksyen 16 and SMK Seksyen 16 in Shah Alam; as well as the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) Camelia Multipurpose Hall in Subang Jaya. — Bernama