KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching has called for stronger digital safety measures in all schools in Malaysia following a case involving AI-generated obscene images of students.

The Star reported that Teo confirmed 38 individuals had been identified as victims, with the youngest reportedly only 12 or 13 years old.

“The six initially involved had just graduated from secondary school, but the scope of this incident is far wider and more disturbing,” she said at a press conference at the Kulai MP office in Taman Tropika today.

“It shows just how serious this issue has become,” she said.

Teo said schools must respond with urgency to complaints involving digital abuse.

“One of the major problems we need to take seriously is how schools respond. These complaints cannot be taken lightly. Schools must act with seriousness and urgency,” she said.

“This is a message we must send to all social media users, and to institutions entrusted with protecting students,” she added.

She said the victim in the current case had informed the school before filing a police report, but the matter was not treated seriously.

“There were similar incidents reported last year where schools were informed, yet, we continue to see a lack of decisive action,” she said.

Teo urged all schools, including private institutions, to adopt or tighten their standard operating procedures in light of the growing use of deepfake technology.

“With the rise of AI-generated deepfakes and explicit content, all institutions — regardless of type — must take action. There is no reason private schools cannot adopt or tighten their own SOPs,” she said.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



