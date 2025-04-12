GEORGE TOWN, April 12 — The carcass of an Irrawaddy dolphin was found washed up on Teluk Bahang Beach near a Hindu temple yesterday.

According to the Penang Fisheries Department, it received a report regarding the carcass from a member of the public.

“A team from the Conservation and Protection Branch of the State Fisheries Department immediately went to the scene and based on observations, found the carcass was that of an Irrawaddy dolphin measuring 1.98 metres, it said in a Facebook post.

The carcass was then buried in a nearby area. — Bernama