KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) will rebuild 81 homes that were completely destroyed in the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire, with costs financed by the government, Buletin TV3 reported.

The report quoted SPNB chief executive, Mohd Jamil Idris saying that of the 81 houses, 48 are residences in Taman Putra Harmoni, whilst 33 more are in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.

Mohd Jamil said that the reconstruction will be done under the Recovery and Reconstruction Action Plan, announced by Housing and Local Government Minister (KPKT), Nga Kor Ming yesterday.

He reportedly said that the housing model however, is yet to be finalised.

“When SPNB’s full study is released next week, before implementation begins, we will meet with the homeowners or the landowners first.

“The meeting is to obtain their agreement (residents and homeowners),on whether they agree or not with the proposed reconstruction,” he told Buletin TV3.

The report said that to date, three management meetings have already been held with KPKT and the agencies involved, in addition to several site visits.

Mohd Jamil said that several contractors will be brought to the incident site tomorrow, to present their views and suggestions.