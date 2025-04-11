MELAKA, April 11 — Police reportedly arrested a 27-year-old man late last night, two hours after he allegedly molested a woman jogging alone at Taman Bandaraya Bukit Serindit here.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the suspect was apprehended at around 12.05am near the scene by a team from the Banda Hilir police station, after the victim quickly reported and identified the man.

“The suspect approached the victim from behind, hugged her, covered her mouth, and molested her,” Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar was quoted as saying.

“He then attempted to drag her into nearby bushes, but she managed to fight back and scream for help.”

The woman was reportedly rescued after passers-by noticed the incident.

Dzulkhairi said urine tests showed the suspect was not under the influence of drugs.

The suspect was said to have been remanded for four days until April 14 to assist with investigations under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

Police reportedly urged the public to remain vigilant when alone in public spaces and said patrols would be increased at popular recreational areas.