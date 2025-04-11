The following interview was provided by China Global Television Network (CGTN) and is published here in full.

BEIJING, April 11 — In 1976, while serving at Malaysia’s Embassy in Vietnam, Datuk Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan embarked on a 50-hour train journey from Hanoi to Beijing to visit a colleague. Little did he know that this first encounter with China would plant the seeds for a lifelong connection.

A few years later, he returned to Beijing, this time as a diplomat at the Malaysian Embassy. He arrived as China launched its historic reform and opening-up, which set the country on a path of unprecedented growth and modernisation.

Then as Malaysia's Ambassador to China (1998–2005), Datuk Majid had a front-row seat to this transformation. He witnessed firsthand the country’s leap from bicycle-filled streets to skyscrapers.

Now in his late seventies, Datuk Majid is continuing his mission. Leading the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, he is devoting himself to fostering friendship between Malaysians and Chinese at the grassroots level.

So how did a diplomat’s duty evolve into a lifelong passion?

What does he see as the next chapter for Malaysia-China ties?

Earlier, I had the honour of speaking with Datuk Majid. Here are the highlights.

Q.) You devoted more than three decades to your diplomatic career stationed abroad – including in Vietnam, Laos and African countries, and you spent the longest time in China. What did you enjoy the most about living and working in China?

A.) I think it was the excitement in China. The period that I was in, in the 1980s and later as ambassador, was a time of great change in China. The transition came with a lot of uncertainty. The whole world was focused on China, especially Southeast Asia.

We wanted to know which direction China was going because our relations in the earlier period had been rather weak. But we all looked forward to this great change at that moment – the dynamism, the activities surrounding China’s engagement with the world, and China changing itself domestically. It was quite a tough assignment for the leadership, which China did quite well. That kept us going. In fact, there was competition among foreign embassies to get Chinese leaders to visit their country. At that time, Chinese leaders were travelling all over the world. So, we were very excited and that kept us all busy.

Q.) How did your time in China change your perspective on diplomacy and international relations?

A.) I learned a lot during those 12 years about what international relations is, and how a country that was quite isolated merged itself to become today’s second-largest economy and now a global power. I came to understand the intricacy, the difficulties, and also the methodology that China employed. China has gained friends – 150 countries as trading partners. It is really an achievement. Not many countries can do it. And for us diplomats, it was a great learning process.

Q.) What are some important lessons that you've learned throughout your career as a diplomat?

A.) I think the first thing as a diplomat, you need to know the country that you're posted to – its history, its culture. Because without knowing that, it's difficult for you to fathom what the people or leaders are talking about. It is in a context, not in a vacuum.

Secondly, you also need to know the country's ambition, national agenda, and interests so that when you propose a counter-programme, it must also overlap with theirs. Otherwise, you cannot proceed with joint programmes of mutual interest. I learned a lot about this in China. We started almost from scratch in terms of bilateral relations. Before we established diplomatic relations in 1974, bilateral engagement with China was almost zero. But over the last 50 years, it’s been phenomenal. The bilateral trade, the number of visits... Now we have some 50,000 Chinese students studying in Malaysia and we have some 15,000 Malaysians studying in China. And the connectivity between Malaysia and China – now we have nearly 400 flights weekly between Malaysia and China within various cities. It's a very dynamic, robust interaction that has been developed over the years.

Q.) Since your retirement in 2005, you've taken on a new role as President of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association. Can you tell us about it?

A.) I was quite fascinated about China's development, the process that China went through that I observed during my ambassadorship. After retirement, I was quite attached to that development, especially the question of how China managed to develop that Malaysia could learn. So, upon retirement, I took it upon myself to volunteer. I was invited by friends to head the Malaysia-China Friendship Association.

We shall continue to propagate Malaysia-China relations but at the people-to-people level. When I was with the embassy, it was government-to-government level. But nevertheless, it serves the same objective of trying to bring the two countries closer together.

As for our institution’s objectives, we have five pillars – basically to encourage and to promote cultural exchange, especially exchanges between youth, students and sports. Lately, we have expanded to be a bridge of economic exchanges because our two countries are very active.

Most recently, we also embarked on a programme of technological understanding and exchanges with China, given China's own leadership in this area, particularly in green transition. China has done very well in terms of EV and many other equipment and technology towards climate change.

Q.) What key events or activities can we expect this year to promote Malaysia-China friendship and people-to-people exchanges?

A.) Our Prime Minister, Mr Anwar Ibrahim, has visited China three times since taking office and has had extensive discussions with both President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Both sides have agreed that the two countries should upgrade and bring their relationship to another level.

Some of the areas they talked about are how to make the two countries more productive in terms of economic cooperation. So, we are looking to areas where we can increase connectivity to facilitate trade in terms of regulations and the ease of doing business.

Malaysia has benefited from China's BRI programme. We have two big projects. One is the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park, and the other is the upcoming East Coast Rail Link project, which is being developed by China. This will provide connectivity in terms of industrial cooperation and infrastructure development.

In the coming year, we are looking at high technology. In fact, the two countries have started many joint research projects at the university level. We have sent our people from universities to be attached to some institutes in China. For example, in terms of railways – since the Chinese railway will be ready within a year or so – we are preparing engineers to help run the railway, and some Malaysian engineers will be sent to China to gain technical knowledge. In the area of automotive, we have a very successful joint venture between a Chinese company and a Malaysian company.

Another area for future cooperation – both leaders have agreed to emphasise civilisational dialogue. Our Prime Minister had discussions with President Xi, and both sides agreed to focus on civilisational dialogue to understand each other's civilisation and achievements. So, I think there will be a lot of programmes and also seminars regarding civilisational dialogue relating to China and Malaysia, and this can contribute not only to the harmony and the development of both Malaysia and China but also to the region.

