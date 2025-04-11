KUANTAN, April 11 — The East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) continues to strengthen economic growth in Pahang by realising RM1.4 billion in investment in the first quarter of this year (1Q 2025).

In a statement, ECERDC said the amount represents 25 per cent of the East Coast Economic Region’s (ECER) annual investment target of RM5.6 billion for Pahang, reinforcing the state’s position as a sustainable and increasingly attractive investment destination.

“The manufacturing sector is the main contributor, accounting for 53 per cent of total investment, followed by the oil and gas sector at 45 per cent, focused on the development of chemical facilities.

“The services sector made up the remaining two per cent through renewable energy projects including mini-hydro and biomass plants, in line with the country’s green growth agenda and contributing to a more diverse and balanced investment ecosystem,” ECERDC said.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, said that the achievement clearly demonstrates Pahang’s appeal as a strategic investment destination, particularly in the high-tech manufacturing sector and the oil and gas industry.

The investments have created over 700 job opportunities, thereby contributing to the state’s economic growth, he said during the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) Pahang Implementation and Coordination Committee (ICC) Meeting held here yesterday.

Wan Rosdy also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting and facilitating strategic investments that stimulate growth, create quality jobs, and promote long-term sustainable industrial development.

As part of efforts to develop the state’s tourism sector, ECERDC announced the completion of two major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting ecotourism and heritage-based tourism.

“This includes the upgrade of the Old Town of Pekan, completed on December 22, 2024, and the enhancement project of the Turtle Conservation and Information Centre in Cherating, which was completed on April 8.

“Both projects reflect ECERDC’s ongoing commitment to strengthening cultural and ecological assets to support sustainable tourism,” the statement read.

In related developments, ECERDC has signed a cooperation agreement with the Pahang State Secretary Corporation and the Pahang State Farmers’ Organisation (Pasfa) to implement a high-impact programme aimed at raising the income of the bottom 40 per cent (B40) group and the hardcore poor.

This collaboration involves the implementation of the People’s Income Initiative — Farmer Entrepreneur Programme (IPR-Intan) in the Jerantut and Lipis districts, focusing on expanding modern agricultural management in rural areas.

ECERDC said the project will be implemented by Pasfa on state-owned land, covering an area of 7.43 hectares in Jerantut and 7.03 hectares in Lipis.

“The project will involve chilli cultivation using a smart fertigation system at both locations, with 30 participants each. It is scheduled to start in May and is expected to generate a monthly income of around RM2,000 for each participant,” it shared.

ECERDC chief executive officer Datuk Baidzawi Che Mat said IPR-Intan is an important initiative aligned with the Ministry of Economy and ECERDC’s efforts to enhance food security and promote sustainable agriculture.

“Through the application of modern technology and strategic collaboration with capable private sector partners, this programme not only has the potential to increase food production but also ensure stable monthly income for participants, thereby contributing to a more holistic approach to addressing poverty,” he added. — Bernama