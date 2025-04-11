KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Police detained a married couple, who are the owners and caretakers of a private shelter home in Batu 9 Cheras, here, today, for suspected abuse of its residents.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Police detained a married couple, who are the owners and caretakers of a private shelter home in Batu 9 Cheras, here, today, for suspected abuse of its residents.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said acting on information and investigation, the two suspects, husband and wife, aged 66 and 68 respectively, were arrested at 3.20pm yesterday and will be remanded today to assist in the investigation.

He said the arrest followed a police report, lodged at 10.08pm on April 1 by an 18-year-old male, who claimed that he had been subjected to verbal abuse, and was slapped on the left cheek by the caretakers.

“The victim alleged that the abuse stemmed from his disobedience towards the home’s caretakers,” Naazron said in a statement, yesterday.

He added that two additional police reports had been filed by other witnesses, alleging that the shelter’s management was involved in the emotional and psychological abuse of children under their care.

According to Naazron, all 18 residents of the shelter have since been placed under the care of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) for further action, including undergoing medical check-ups.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000, a jail term of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

He also urged members of the public who may have information related to the case to come forward and contact the investigating officer, Inspector R. Ravin, at 012-6269250, to assist with the ongoing investigation. — Bernama

