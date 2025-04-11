TAPAH, April 11 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has warned the public, especially influencers, not to post obscene, extreme, defamatory and fake news, which could lead to action.

The warning was given ahead of the Ayer Kuning State Legislative Assembly (DUN) by-election on April 26, with nomination day set for this Saturday.

“The amendment to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which came into effect on Feb 11 allows perpetrators to be fined up to RM500,000 if convicted,” he told reporters after attending the Mini Akademi Asas Penerangan dan Sembang Santai Menteri Komunikasi Bersama Komuniti Madani DUN Ayer Kuning Program” here yesterday.

He cited the example of an influencer who went viral on a video claiming that the national anthem, Negaraku was sung in a language other than the national language by students at a school in Perak.

“The police and also the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) have conducted an investigation. I was informed that the influencer had been detained for further investigation by the police. So I want to convey this warning,” he said.

Also present was Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Earlier, the media reported that Perak police had arrested a political influencer over allegations that students at a school in Perak had sung the national anthem Negaraku in Chinese.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also reminded the public to first check the information obtained with the mainstream media and not directly share all information received including via the WhatsApp application.

“Do not become a conduit to slander on matters that are not yet certain or uncertain, there is no certainty (then) please be careful,” he also said. — Bernama