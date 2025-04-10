KOTA BHARU, April 10 — The National Registration Department (NRD) in Kelantan is ready to assist a single mother who works as a tin and scrap metal collector to resolve her family’s identification document issues.

Its director, Halimatusaadiah Ramli, said the department had visited the home of the woman, Zalani Aziz, 43, in Kampung Dalam Pisang, Wakaf Raja, yesterday to assess the issues she was facing.

“The purpose of the visit is to identify the root cause of the problem and to assist in the issuance of identification documents, particularly birth certificates, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

“We will assist based on the documents that can be submitted, including the marriage certificate and relevant birth documents from the hospital,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Zalani had previously informed the media that five of her six children did not have any identification documents.

The situation has prevented all of her children, aged between six and 25 years old, from attending school and has made it difficult for them to receive any form of assistance.

Media reports previously stated that Zalani has been supporting her family of 10 by collecting tin and scrap metal for the past six years.

She works 14 hours a day, from 10 am until late at night, using an old bicycle to collect recyclable items across Kota Bharu and Jertih, Terengganu.

The collected items are stored at her home before being sold once a month, with earnings of less than RM200, which are used to pay rent and buy food.

Her hardships gained attention after a 40-minute video went viral, showing two police officers helping her pump air into her bicycle tyre, which sparked public sympathy. — Bernama