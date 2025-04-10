TAPAH, April 10 — No hospital facilities were affected following the gas pipeline fire tragedy in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, on April 1, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dzulkefly said that despite the tragic incident, there were no deaths reported so far.

“Although there are those in the ICU, none of our facilities (Ministry of Health) have been affected,” he said at a press conference after attending the Health Minister’s programme to instill cordiality with Batang Padang district health workers at Tapah Hospital here today.

He said this when asked if there were hospitals near the gas pipeline fire tragedy in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya that were affected.

When asked if medical gas-related equipment at the hospital was affected by the incident, he replied simply: “Not related, medical gases have nothing to do with that”.

Dzulkefly said as of 12 noon yesterday, a total of 38 victims were still being treated in hospital wards and the latest statistics and detailed information will be released by the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) at 3 pm.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire incident at 8.10 am on April 1, caused the fire to burn more than 30 metres high with temperatures reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius and took almost eight hours to be completely extinguished. — Bernama