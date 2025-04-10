KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The 270 homeowners affected by the gas explosion tragedy in Putra Heights were allowed to return to their homes starting last night.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the decision was made in the Selangor State Executive Council (MMKN) meeting yesterday after the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed that all the houses were safe, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

“The information obtained from the meeting confirmed that the 270 homes were safe after minor repairs were carried out on their structures. All the homes are now able to have their electricity and water supply restored, with the minimum condition that they can be occupied,” he said in a press conference yesterday.

He added that the state government would set up a standard contribution for the 270 residents, which will be managed by the Recovery Committee led by the Deputy State Secretary (Development), Datuk Johary Anuar.

“All 270 owners have applied to carry out immediate repairs to their homes, and we have allowed them to proceed with the repairs.

“We will assess the extent and value of the damages, and if they are not too significant, the contribution will be provided after the Recovery Committee makes a decision,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said that 81 homes that were completely damaged are currently being assessed by the Public Works Department (JKR) and Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) to determine if they can still be repaired.

He said he would meet with the Minister of Housing and Local Government, Nga Kor Ming, next Monday to discuss the repairs for the fully damaged homes and those requiring support.

“As such, the Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) will be closed gradually starting yesterday, with the Dewan Camelia PPS officially closing at 10pm last night. The victims at the PPS were allowed to return to their homes or the Airbnb offered previously,” he said.