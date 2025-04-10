KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A total of 190 homes affected by the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, last Tuesday have been reoccupied after inspections confirmed they were safe for residents to return.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that as of yesterday, 487 affected homes have been inspected by 12 technical agencies, including Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Air Selangor, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Public Works Department, Subang Jaya City Council and the Royal Malaysia Police.

“Of these, 328 homes were deemed safe for occupancy, and 190 homes have already been reoccupied,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Hussein also mentioned that TNB had restored electricity to 306 homes.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the scene found that the area remains under strict security by the police, with entry restricted to residents and authorised personnel with special passes.

Hussein is expected to hold a press conference at 4pm today to provide updates on the ongoing soil stabilisation efforts at “ground zero”, where a crater eight metres deep covering an area of 70 x 80 metres was formed due to the fire.

On Tuesday, Hussein reported that 30 per cent of the soil stabilisation work had been completed.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire that broke out around 8.10am on April 1 sent flames more than 30 metres into the sky, with temperatures soaring to 1,000°Celsius.

It took nearly eight hours for the blaze to be fully extinguished. — Bernama