KEPALA BATAS, April 9 — A healthcare worker suffered losses of over RM1.2 million after falling victim to a non-existent online investment scam in a recent incident here.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said the Commercial Crime Investigation Division received a report from the 58-year-old victim on Friday.

“The victim saw an ad for the investment on Facebook at 10am on December 20. Interested in the package, the victim transferred money into seven bank accounts, promised returns of 500 to 800 per cent on the capital,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said the victim has not received any returns to date and subsequently lodged a police report.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama