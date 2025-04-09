KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Several telecommunications companies have stepped up to offer aid for the Putra Heights gas pipeline blaze victims, including bill payment exemptions, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

In his weekly press conference, Fahmi said that the companies are Maxis, CelcomDigi, TM Unifi and Yes.

“Among the recovery assistance and support provided are service payment exemptions (pre-paid and post-paid) for a certain time period, free equipment replacement and SIM card changes for affected customers, as well as the installation of free 5G Wi-Fi at the relief centre,” Fahmi said.

The minister explained that assistance would be assessed based on needs and may vary between service providers. He emphasised that all such offerings remain subject to their respective terms and conditions.

Affected individuals can seek support through various channels, including mobile counters established at the Putra Heights relief centre, dedicated provider helplines, or by visiting any authorised service centre in person.