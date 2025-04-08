KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Unity among Asean members will determine the success of the ten member states in weathering US tariff storms that have severely impacted the region, says Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Therefore, he said, Asean member states must remain calm and collaborative to prepare the region better for the turbulent times ahead.

“Given the recent US tariff announcement, how Asean responds could make or break the steady growth trajectory that this region has enjoyed in the past decade.

“Asean member states need to unite more resolutely to forge ahead as one body, one voice, one negotiating party with whoever is open and progressive enough to see Asean’s real value as a trading and investment partner,” he said in his closing keynote address for the Asean Investment Conference 2025 today. — Bernama