KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz is set to lead Malaysia’s delegation to Washington at end of this month to discuss the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on Malaysia.

He will be accompanied by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI)’s deputy secretary-general (trade) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa, as well as other officials from the ministry. MITI’s representatives at Malaysia’s Embassy in Washington will join the delegation.

Tengku Zafrul emphasised that Malaysia remains committed to calm and constructive engagement while continuing to protect national interests amid the growing trade tensions resulting from the sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2.

“Malaysia’s position, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is that we must remain calm while at the same time engage and understand the issues we feel are unfair to Malaysia.

“We do not want to see an escalation. A trade war will not benefit anyone. That is our opinion. We will continue our communication (efforts).

“Our group in Washington is already working, we have a meeting in Washington and also a meeting at the World Trade Organisation (WTO),” he said to the media. — Bernama