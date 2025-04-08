KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Gas Malaysia Berhad has expanded its gas supply curtailment due to operational limitations caused by the recent incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

In a statement yesterday, the group said that the additional affected areas include Merbau, Tronoh, Perai, Junjung and Hutan Melintang, which will be impacting more customers.

“While the previously announced curtailment period remains unchanged and is still expected to continue until April 20, 2025, Gas Malaysia has been informed the new areas and additional new customers will be affected due to operational limitations stemming from the incident,” it said.

In view of the new development, Gas Malaysia has stepped up its coordination efforts with both the impacted customers and the gas supplier, working closely to manage the situation effectively.

It said that the group remains committed to providing support and timely updates to all parties experiencing service disruption.

“Mitigating customer impact, ensuring public safety and upholding service integrity remain Gas Malaysia’s key priorities throughout this period.

“Gas Malaysia deeply appreciates the continued understanding and cooperation of all its customers and stakeholders, as the group navigates these temporary challenges,” it said, adding that further updates will be provided on its official website at www.gasmalaysia.com.

Gas Malaysia had previously implemented a gas supply curtailment in several areas including Shah Alam, Kundang, Petaling Jaya, Teluk Panglima Garang, Pelabuhan Klang, Pulau Indah and surrounding locations, following the gas pipeline explosion that led to the temporary closure of nearby gas facilities.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire at 8.10am last Tuesday saw flames rising more than 30 metres high with the temperature reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took almost eight hours to completely extinguish the fire.

A total of 219 homes were confirmed to have suffered damage in the incident, while another 220 houses have been declared safe and unaffected. — Bernama