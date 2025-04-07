PGB-EVALUATION

Petronas Gas actively evaluating impacts of Putra Heights fire incident

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) is actively evaluating both the financial and operational impacts of the fire incident at its main pipeline in Putra Heights, near Puchong, Selangor.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said it is also cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to determine the root cause of the incident and identify the factors that contributed to the incident.

“The investigation is expected to be completed by May 2025. The company’s utmost priorities as we recover from this incident are ensuring the safety of people, assisting those impacted, and preserving the security of gas supply,” PGB said.

As part of the ongoing efforts, the company added that it is currently assessing potential remediation measures and is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure a safe and efficient resumption of operations in the area.

“The company remains committed to resolving this matter with the highest priority and will continue to provide updates and subsequent announcement as the situation evolves,” it said. — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Petronas Gas Bhd (PGB) is actively evaluating both the financial and operational impacts of the fire incident at its main pipeline in Putra Heights, near Puchong, Selangor.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said it is also cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to determine the root cause of the incident and identify the factors that contributed to the incident.

“The investigation is expected to be completed by May 2025. The company’s utmost priorities as we recover from this incident are ensuring the safety of people, assisting those impacted, and preserving the security of gas supply,” PGB said.

As part of the ongoing efforts, the company added that it is currently assessing potential remediation measures and is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure a safe and efficient resumption of operations in the area.

“The company remains committed to resolving this matter with the highest priority and will continue to provide updates and subsequent announcement as the situation evolves,” it said. — Bernama