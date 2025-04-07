IPOH, April 7 — An Indonesian man who was rescued from a sewage tank in Kampung Ibol, Sumpitan near Lenggong this morning is currently in critical condition and being treated at Taiping Hospital.

Gerik district police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said the man was one of eight men, aged 25 to 55, who suffered breathing difficulties while in the sewage tank at 10.05am.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the sewage tank was being constructed and two victims were brought out by other workers at the scene of the incident and were confirmed dead by a Lenggong health clinic medical officer.

“(In addition), one victim was confirmed dead and another sent to Taiping Hospital in critical condition, while four men (two Indonesians and two local men) who helped the four victims out of the sewage tank also suffered breathing difficulties and are being treated in Kuala Kangsar Hospital.

“In all, two locals (37 and 29) were killed, along with an Indonesian, while the other Indonesian (31) is in critical condition and being treated in Taiping Hospital,” he said in a statement last night.

The bodies of the local men were sent to the Taiping Hospital’s forensics unit, while the body of the Indonesian man, 25, was sent to the Gerik Hospital forensics unit for autopsy.

The deaths are currently being investigated as sudden deaths, he said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The eight men were conducting cleaning work at the construction site of a new resort in the village when the incident occurred. — Bernama