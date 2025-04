KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Negara.

A post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook that despite Sunday being a rest day, His Majesty continues to perform official duties.

By 7am, His Majesty had granted an audience to senior officers of Istana Negara before granting an audience to the Prime Minister, according to the post. — Bernama