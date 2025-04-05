MELAKA, April 5 — The government has agreed to hold the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM 2026) Launching Ceremony in Melaka, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Anwar said Melaka was chosen because the state not only has complete infrastructure, but also interesting culture and gastronomy, which can attract foreign tourists.

“Looking at the preparations in terms of culture, food and drink, infrastructure, if well organised, will certainly benefit the country, state and people.

“That is why I am inclined when the call (Visit Malaysia Year 2026 Launching Ceremony) is made for it to be held in Melaka,” he said when speaking at the National-Level Aidilfitri Madani 2025 Celebration Ceremony at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here.

Also present at the event today were Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahidi, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and his deputy Teo Nie Ching.

Meanwhile, Anwar congratulated Melaka for becoming the choice of investors, especially from China and Germany, with the best infrastructure in the state.

“I mention this because when we go to Germany or China or other countries, Melaka is popular because of its infrastructure, the efficiency of its officers as well as the policy of ‘clarity’ of its leadership to speed up (all) processes.

“That is why the role of the state government to speed up this process is very welcome... it can facilitate and attract investment and speed up the development process,” he said. — Bernama