SUBANG JAYA, April 3 — Kota Raja MP Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu has advised all residents affected by the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights to lodge police reports detailing their property losses and damages.

He said that police have set up multiple counters to assist with the process.

“We are calling all residents who are affected to make police reports on losses and damages on property and belongings,” Mohamad said when met by reporters at the entrance to Taman Putra Harmoni housing area here.

Mohamad said both his constituency’s parliamentary office and the Puchong parliamentary office will continue assisting affected residents until the matter is resolved.

When asked about compensation for residents who suffered total property losses, Mohamad said the matter would be taken up by the Federal Government.

“This matter involves both state and federal governments, it will be discussed in the Cabinet on April 9.

“When the Prime Minister came to the ground, this reflects that it is a federal matter.

“As this is a first of such an incident that has happened in Malaysia, an immediate and thorough study will be conducted by the government,” he said.

Over 300 Putra Heights residents have been displaced following a blast caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline in Putra Heights.

The fire, which broke out at 8.10am on April 1 was fully extinguished at 3.45pm. However, a total of 88 housing and shop units sustained damage ranging from 10 to 90 per cent.

Residents are being allowed back into their homes in phases, starting today, with the first phase involving 41 homeowners.