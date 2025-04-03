KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — One in six children in Malaysia has been found to experience mental health issues, with the prevalence of such problems having doubled since 2019.

According to the "National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023: Non-Communicable Diseases and Healthcare Demand technical" report, children from urban areas have a higher prevalence of mental health problems compared to those from rural areas.

The report by the Institute for Public Health (IKU), published in 2024, highlighted that the most common mental health issues among children were peer-related problems, followed by conduct and emotional problems. It also noted that mental health issues were more prevalent among females than males.

The study utilised a mental health module involving 2,400 children aged between five and 15, with information collected from their parents or guardians.

Senior lecturer and clinical psychologist at the Centre for Research in Psychology and Human Well-Being, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Dr Hilwa Abdullah @ Mohd Nor, said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced society into lockdown, has contributed to the current mental health issues among children.

She said children are particularly vulnerable emotionally, especially when faced with lifestyle changes, as they are still young and have limited ability to regulate their emotions and cope with stress.

"Looking back at the pandemic, we experienced drastic lifestyle changes, including movement restrictions and having to carry out activities online, including schooling. These children had to navigate the challenges of the digital world.

"Such limitations prevented them from expressing their emotions, leading to depression and a tendency for self-harm. Children naturally enjoy playing and engaging in outdoor physical activities, but when they were confined indoors, spending time on online games and social media, it became a factor that made them emotionally fragile and less resilient," she told Bernama.

Dr Hilwa added that social media has a significant impact on children, subjecting them to social comparisons, the fear of missing out (Fomo), and obsessive or compulsive scrolling.

Meanwhile, deputy director (Research and Innovation) at the National Child Development Research Centre (NCDRC), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Dr Intan Farahana Abdul Rani, identified excessive gadget use as one of the main causes of mental health issues among children.

She said this leads to reduced social and physical interaction, compounded by other factors such as a competitive educational environment and overly high expectations from guardians, particularly when children are not given the space to play or rest.

"In addition, an unstable family environment, including parental conflicts, divorce, emotional neglect, and early childhood trauma from abuse or accidents, are also factors contributing to mental health issues.

"If these factors are not properly addressed, they can have long-term effects on a child's emotions and behaviour," she said.

Intan Farahana stressed that early detection is crucial in addressing children's mental health issues and urged parents to be attentive to any changes in their children's behaviour, emotions, and daily habits.

"For example, changes in sleeping patterns, loss of interest in favourite activities, frequent crying, or increased irritability could be early warning signs," she said.

She added that screenings for emotional development can be conducted through the National Child Data Centre (NCDC) under NCDRC which collects data provided by educators on children under the age of four. — Bernama