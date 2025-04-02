KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Two canines rescued from the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion are now on the mend at a veterinary practice in Taman Megah, Petaling Jaya.

In footage shared online last night, Datuk Dr Ken Foo, a volunteer firefighter with the Shah Alam Volunteer Fire Brigade, confirmed the pair are receiving care at Yeoh Veterinary Clinic & Surgery.

The dogs remain under close observation whilst undergoing oxygen therapy to address smoke inhalation from the incident.

The pair of canines — temporarily named Blackie and Princess — were found tethered inside their homes and rescued by Ken’s volunteer firefighting team.

“So Blackie, right now he is in the incubator. This is the oxygen concentrator. We incubate him.

“So we can see right now, our Princess here is also on drip, and on oxygen also,” Dr Ken said.

In a video posted immediately after their rescue, Dr Ken explained that the dogs were discovered in a distressed state inside their homes, trembling and immobile.

Those who own Blackie and Princess are urged to call 0126088871 to reclaim their furry companions.

Yesterday’s catastrophic gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights left a community in tatters and raised troubling questions that extend far beyond the immediate devastation.

The fire, which started in the morning, was caused by a leak in a Petronas gas pipeline, with flames reportedly stretching up to 500 metres and visible from several kilometres away.

The blast, which occurred during the second day of Hari Raya, wreaked havoc across the neighbourhood, severely damaging nearly 200 homes.

Some 305 residents have been displaced, with many requiring hospital treatments for injuries sustained in the incident. However, no fatalities were recorded.