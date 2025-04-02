KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has committed to working closely with relevant ministries and agencies to channel timely and meaningful support to the families impacted by the fire incident near Putra Heights, Puchong, Selangor.

In a statement late Tuesday, the national oil firm said its publicly listed subsidiary, Petronas Gas Bhd, which owns the affected pipeline, would be working closely with government authorities and agencies to assess the full impact of the incident.

At the same time, the group is also proactively taking all necessary measures to preserve the security of the gas supply.

“To this end, the team is working hard to mitigate disruptions, implement contingency plans and restore operations as safely and efficiently as possible in coordination with relevant authorities and agencies.

“As earlier cited by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to the location of the incident, we will be actively coordinating with the relevant ministries as well as state and federal agencies to ensure adequate relief efforts and assistance are extended and meaningful support is deployed during this very difficult time,” it said.

Petronas stressed that its utmost priorities as it recovered from this tragic incident were ensuring the safety of people, fulfilling its commitment to assisting those impacted, and preserving the security of the gas supply while investigating the cause of the incident.

It also confirmed that the three petrol stations near the vicinity of the incident, PS Putra Heights, PS KM2 LDP, and PS Putra Bestari, have resumed operations following clearance from the relevant authorities.

“While these stations were not directly affected, they were temporarily closed earlier as a precautionary measure in line with our safety protocols and were reopened after thorough safety assessments were completed.

“Petronas reaffirms its continuing commitment to safety in all its operations and will continue to provide updates from time to time as more information becomes available.

“At this juncture, we would appeal for the cooperation and patience of all impacted parties as we work as quickly as possible to address this situation,” it added. — Bernama