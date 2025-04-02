GEORGE TOWN, April 2 — Batu Ferringhi, a renowned tourist destination in Penang, continues to attract visitors from both home and abroad with its pristine beaches and breathtaking natural scenery.

However, in recent years, the area has been increasingly affected by coastal erosion, raising serious concerns among locals and tourists alike. The sand used as breakwaters is now scattered along the shoreline, further highlighting the severity of the issue.

The ongoing erosion issue calls for urgent attention from the authorities to preserve the beauty of Batu Ferringhi as one of Malaysia’s top tourist destinations.

The public, especially foreign tourists, take advantage of the public holiday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri to relax and have fun at Batu Ferringhi beach April 2, 2025. — Bernama pic

A Bernama survey at Batu Ferringhi revealed that coastal erosion is worsening in several areas near prominent hotels, impacting the holiday experience of visitors and posing potential risks.

Stall trader Siti Khadijah Kalsom, 52, shared that the worsening erosion has made many tourists anxious about their safety, directly affecting her business, which has seen a noticeable decline.

“Many tourists are now more cautious when visiting, and this has significantly impacted our business. Sales have slowed down.

“Many people used to come to this part of the beach (eroded area) for picnics, but now, no one wants to. When they see the condition of this area, they turn back and look for another spot because they feel unsafe, and the place is no longer appealing,” she told Bernama when met in Batu Ferringhi.

A view of the coastal erosion at Batu Ferringhi beach in Penang April 2, 2025. — Bernama pic

Siti Khadijah, who sells picnic equipment at her stall, expressed concern about the ongoing erosion, particularly during the rainy season, which could further worsen the situation and impact local businesses.

For tourist K. Arvind, 30, the erosion has made him and his family hesitant about having a picnic, as safety has become a major concern.

Admitting that he was somewhat “caught off guard” by the situation, the engineer, who was on a five-day holiday in Penang since last Saturday—said he had no prior knowledge of the erosion issue.

“I was staying at a nearby hotel and had brought all our picnic gear, but after seeing the eroded condition of the beach, we had to find another spot. It’s really disappointing because we weren’t aware of this problem before coming,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang Consumers Association (CAP) president Mohideen Abdul Kader expressed deep concern over the aggressive coastal erosion affecting several areas of Batu Ferringhi Beach.

He said residents, traders, and CAP are all alarmed by the worsening situation.

The erosion at the Batu Ferringhi beach is worrying despite the Penang state government placing sandbags along the beach. — Bernama pic

The state government, he said, had implemented short-term measures, such as using sandbags, to reduce the erosion, but the problem persists.

Strong waves continue to wash away the sand, and several beachside structures are being eroded, he added.

He said that according to the state government, the federal government has approved an allocation of RM61 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan for long-term coastal erosion mitigation measures.

“In addition to mitigating the erosion, the state must also address the factors contributing to it to ensure lasting effectiveness,” he said.

For the record, a 10-meter-high lookout tower belonging to the Penang Malaysian Civil Defence Force collapsed in January 2022, an incident believed to be caused by erosion.

Located just outside George Town and only 5 kilometres from Tanjung Bungah, Batu Ferringhi remains Penang’s most famous beach, renowned for its international-class hotels and resorts. — Bernama