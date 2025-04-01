SEREMBAN, April 1 — The Syawal festivities bring joy and an array of delicious dishes, yet, all too often, perfectly good leftovers are discarded, instead of being shared or saved.

Sadly, we often overlook that this wasted surplus could bring joy to those in need, creating priceless moments of happiness in their hearts.

Beyond preventing waste, initiatives like sharing perfectly good leftovers with those in need can also help reduce landfill waste, said Negeri Sembilan Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) director Cairul Hisham Jalaluddin.

“Based on a study of waste composition in Negeri Sembilan this year, food waste — particularly surplus food — accounts for 29 to 30 per cent of landfill waste, compared with other solid waste.

“This not only results in financial losses but also harms the environment. It is crucial to continuously educate families on the importance of proper waste management,” he told Bernama recently.

He said that SWCorp has implemented several initiatives, including the “Hargai Makanan Elakkan Pembaziran” (Value Food, Avoid Waste) campaign, which aims to raise public awareness of the importance of redirecting surplus food to those in need.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said that, according to statistics, Malaysia disposes of 8.3 million tonnes of food waste annually — equivalent to each individual contributing around 260 kilogrammes per year, with 24 per cent of it still fit for consumption.

Meanwhile, Cairul Hisham added that the environmental impact during Syawal could be minimised by reducing the use of single-use packaging and opting for recyclable materials, such as glass or aluminium containers.

He emphasised the need for the public to provide separate bins for organic waste, recyclables, and general waste. Additionally, ensuring proper disposal of food and kitchen waste can help reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills.

He said the amount of waste sent to landfills in the state during Syawal 2023 was 28,993.94 tonnes per month, rising to 32,413.96 tonnes last year — an 11.8 per cent increase.

“So, there is a possibility of another rise in waste disposal during this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations if proper waste management measures are not in place,” he cautioned.

Meanwhile, he added that his team would intensify operations to uphold public cleanliness throughout the festive period, with 18 enforcement personnel deployed during Aidilfitri. — Bernama