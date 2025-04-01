KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) seized goods from nine foreign traders operating without a licence during a special enforcement operation on Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a statement, DBKL said the operation was carried out on March 31 in three locations—Jalan Silang, Jalan Bukit Bintang, and Jalan Khoo Teok Ee—where enforcement officers found foreign nationals running unlicensed businesses selling various types of food and beverages.

DBKL took immediate enforcement action by seizing and removing the traders’ goods under the Licensing of Hawkers (WPKL) By-laws 2016.

“All confiscated goods were taken to DBKL’s seizure storage facility at Jalan Lombong, Taman Miharja, Cheras, for documentation and further action,” the statement read.

DBKL added that it will continue strict enforcement efforts to curb illegal hawking activities and ensure compliance with city regulations.