PUTRAJAYA, March 31 — Human Resources Minister Steven Sim has never appointed any individual as his advisor.

Addressing the matter, Sim’s Press Secretary, Abdul Hakim Ab Rahman, said that the ministry is aware of claims regarding an individual, allegedly serving as the minister’s advisor.

“Any inquiries regarding positions within the Minister’s Office or the Human Resources Ministry should be directed to the ministry’s official channels,” he said in a statement, today.

The clarification follows a report by a news portal alleging that a businessman with the title Tan Sri - who is believed to have defrauded the public of RM10 million - was an advisor to the Human Resources Minister.

On March 29, it was reported that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had arrested a businessman, with 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, for allegedly misappropriating funds under the pretence of handing them over to the police to resolve a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that a press conference on the matter would be held soon. — Bernama