KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Muslims to continue fostering strong relationships with people of different races and religions in Malaysia.

The prime minister stressed that without mutual respect, compassion and kindness, the nation cannot achieve the peace and stability aspired for.

“As we observe Ramadan and prepare for Aidilfitri, let us reaffirm the importance of upholding human dignity, ‘karamah insaniah’ as noble and free beings.

“May this Aidilfitri be celebrated with this awareness, elevating us as individuals of integrity, strong moral character and a deep sense of responsibility,” he said.

Anwar said this in his 2025 Special Aidilfitri Address, which was broadcast live on all local television stations last night.

The prime minister also shared his experiences participating in the Ihya’ Ramadan programme, which took him to various ministries and states, including Selising (Kelantan), Tawau (Sabah), Chukai (Terengganu) and several other locations.

“The highlight of these visits was witnessing firsthand the realities at the grassroots level, listening to the people’s concerns and suggestions, and assessing the effectiveness of policies implemented by the federal, state and local governments.

“We continue to drive economic growth, but I stress that our true strength lies in our success in improving the lives of most people,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to observe Ramadan with fellow Muslims, hoping that the experience instills new values, reinforces discipline and integrity and contributes to better health for the entire Muslim community.

“Alhamdulillah, we have journeyed through the blessed month of Ramadan, embracing its spiritual training as a means to seek Allah’s approval,” he said.

Anwar further urged Malaysians to remain compassionate towards those in need, particularly neighbours, local communities and those affected by crises, including the oppression and humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Palestine.

In conjunction with Aidilfitri, he also extended his sincere apologies to all Malaysians and reaffirmed his commitment to leading the country in the best possible way for the benefit of all.

Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow, Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said in an announcement on local television networks tonight. — Bernama