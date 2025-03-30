KOTA KINABALU, March 30 — It is still uncertain whether Barisan Nasional (BN) will field Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya in the coming state elections.

Shahelmey, responding to Sabah BN chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s recent statement that he should not expect to contest under the banner, reiterated that the final say still lies with the central BN leadership.

“That is his stand as the Umno Sabah chairman, but we realise that the selection of candidates will be decided by the central BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, so I will leave it to him.

“When I made the statement last week, it was not because I was scrambling to lobby myself, but to say that the Tanjung Keramat machinery is always ready to face the coming state elections.

“I am always open to contest. My ticket has not been decided yet, we will announce it when the time is right,” he told reporters at a Sahur event with the local community in Pulau Gaya today.

Shahelmey, who is Putatan Member of Parliament and Tanjung Keramat assemblyman, had won both seats under the BN ticket in the previous elections.

What followed after was a limbo, as he was suspended from Umno for six years for switching his support to the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in 2023.

If he decides to contest under another party’s ticket, he has to let go of his MP status for triggering the anti-party hopping by-law, which mandates a by-election.

Recent reports did not indicate whether he would relinquish the Putatan seat, as he responded that as of now, he is still the assemblyman for Tanjung Keramat and the MP for Putatan.

The status of the deputy chief minister III cum state works minister’s Umno membership seems to be hazy, as he asserted that his membership is still active but Sabah Umno has stated otherwise.

Bung had stated that the state chapter would not support any leader who has betrayed the party to contest under Umno or BN in the coming elections, stressing that party loyalty is paramount.

He had also announced Umno Putatan chief Jeffery Nor Mohamed as Umno’s candidate for the Tanjung Keramat seat.

Meanwhile, Shahelmey clarified that his recent meeting with former Umno member Khairy Jamaluddin here was just a friendly encounter as former comrades of the party’s Youth wing, nothing more than that.

Khairy had come to the Sabah International Convention Centre on Friday, as an ambassador of clothing brand Elrah.

Shahelmey had shared a couple of pictures of himself with the former Health Minister at the event on his Facebook page.

What sparked curiosity was the presence of figures such as Datuk Arsad Mohd Bistari (Tempasuk) in the photos, who along with Shahelmey was among the five BN assemblymen that broke ranks on January 3, 2023 to support Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as the Sabah Chief Minister.

The other three assemblymen who defied Sabah BN’s withdrawing of support to Hajiji were Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit), Datuk James Ratib (Sugut) and Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin).

Also spotted in the photos was Tanjung Batu Member of Parliament Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy, who also received a six-year suspension from Umno for siding with GRS.

Regarding the Sahur programme at the al-Aliff mosque in Kampung Pulau Gaya, Shahelmey said it was to tighten the bonds between leaders and the surrounding communities on the island, which falls under the Putatan parliamentary constituency.

Sabah Islamic Religious Council (Muis), Sabah Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jheains) and Sabah Baitulmal Corporation (PBNS) had presented contributions and Raya aid worth RM40,000 to five mosques and five Suraus in Pulau Gaya.

Sixty residents also received Zakat assistance at the event.

Shahelmey hoped this initiative can lessen the burdens of the residents who will be welcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri, expected on March 31.

Also present were State Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif and Kota Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah. — The Borneo Post