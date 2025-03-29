KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A 35-year-old woman was injured after falling from the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment in Cheng, Melaka, following an argument with her husband yesterday.

The incident occurred at around 8am when a neighbour found the victim lying on her back below the apartment block and alerted the police.

Melaka Tengah District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the neighbour reported hearing a loud thud before discovering the woman.

Preliminary investigations found that the woman had been at home with her 33-year-old husband at the time.

“Her husband, who works as a lorry attendant, admitted to a verbal dispute with his wife before she fell,” Patit said in a statement.

The couple, married in 2023, has no children. Police are seeking independent witnesses to the incident.

The victim remains under treatment at Melaka Hospital, while investigations continue under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.