SHAH ALAM, March 28 — A woman pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here yesterday to three charges of giving contradictory testimony to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

In a statement, the MACC said the evidence was related to an investigation involving the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) funds.

V. Meenaloshini, 35, was charged with making an affidavit to an oath commissioner at a premises in Prima Sri Gombak, Selangor on December 20, 2023, but the statement in the affidavit contradicted and was inconsistent with the testimony given to MACC officers at the MACC headquarters, Putrajaya on January 24 and 25, 2022.

“The statement in the affidavit stated that the accused dealt directly with contractors who made claims for payment of Mitra funds and had never dealt with any individual in this regard.

“However, in a statement to MACC officers, the accused stated that the payment to each contractor would be made directly by the individual either by cheque, online transfer or cash,” the statement said.

The woman was charged under Section 27(2) of the MACC Act 2009 (Act 694), which if convicted carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or a maximum jail term of 10 years or both.

The court allowed the accused to be granted bail of RM10,000 with one surety with the additional condition that the accused must surrender her passport to the court and report once a month at the nearest MACC office.

The re-mention of the case is set for April 30.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Maziah Mohaidi while the accused was represented by lawyer K. Kanagavalli. — Bernama