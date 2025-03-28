KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Students in educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) who do not wear the Jalur Gemilang badge on their uniforms after the initiative is implemented in stages from April 21 will not face any punishment.

According to a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document published by the MOE, the initiative aims to foster patriotism and love for the country, rather than being an enforcement measure.

Additionally, the MOE stated that this initiative aims to strengthen national pride and respect, while also enhancing student discipline.

“A circular was issued to ensure that the implementation of this initiative follows proper procedures and guidelines,” the FAQ explained.

According to the document, the MOE will provide two Jalur Gemilang badges, free of charge, to all students for the 2025/2026 school session. The badges will be distributed to students in stages.

The FAQ further clarified that the Jalur Gemilang badge provided to students will be in the form of a pin badge, making it easy to attach to all types of student uniforms.

“Detailed badge specifications can be found in the Guidelines on Wearing the Jalur Gemilang Badge on Student Uniforms in Educational Institutions alongside Circular No. 3/2025,” the FAQ stated.

Yesterday, the MOE announced that the initiative will also apply to government-aided schools, Matriculation Colleges, and Teachers Education Institutes, to instil patriotism among both students and educators. — Bernama