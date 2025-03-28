KLANG, March 28 – A businessman was reportedly sentenced to six years and 10 months in jail, and fined RM22,000 for assaulting, threatening, and insulting his bodyguards for fasting in 2020.

Free Malaysia Today reported that magistrate Siti Zubaidah Mahat found Chung Chee Yang, 47, guilty of three amended charges under the Penal Code.

For the first charge, Chung received five years in prison and a RM10,000 fine for criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

Secondly, for wounding religious feelings under Section 298 of the same Code, he was sentenced to one year in jail and fined RM10,000.

Under Section 323 for a voluntarily causing hurt charge for the third, he was given a 10-month jail term and a RM2,000 fine.

If he fails to pay the fines, Chung will serve an additional 21 months behind bars.

The court rejected a defence request for a stay of execution, ordering Chung to begin his sentence immediately.

His lawyer, Abdul Hakeem Aiman, argued that Chung had cooperated fully and contributed to society, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown.

However, deputy public prosecutor Nuruljannah Aimi pushed for a harsh sentence, saying Chung showed no mercy to his longtime bodyguards.

Chung initially faced five charges, including pointing a gun at a bodyguard, but they were amended after his assistant, Choo Hin Voon, pleaded guilty to assault.