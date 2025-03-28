KUCHING, March 28 — The Sarawak Free Tertiary Education Scheme (FTES) is expected to include a stipend of RM15,000 per year for students from households with a per capita income of RM1,500 per month and below.

An internal circular from the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development sighted by The Borneo Post stated the stipend was among the items approved by the Sarawak Cabinet under the FTES Proposal Paper during a Cabinet meeting on March 20.

“The approved programmes under FTES include Undergraduate Degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), Law, Medical, Accounting, and Finance.

“The scheme is eligible for new enrolments and all existing enrolments from 2026 onwards,” stated the internal circular.

When contacted, Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn confirmed the authenticity of the circular.

However, he told The Borneo Post the FTES guidelines have yet to be finalised.

“The circular is internal for the information of all heads of department and not for the public yet.

“We will make it public once all guidelines have been finalised,” he added.

According to the circular, FTES is for all Anak Sarawak studying at Sarawak-owned institutions: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak, Curtin University Malaysia, University of Technology Sarawak, and iCATS University College. — The Borneo Post



