KUALA BERANG, March 28 — A doctor was killed and five of her family members were injured in an accident involving two vehicles at KM416.6 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) between Ajil and Telemong early today.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab identified the deceased as Noor Shirlyna Irma Ngah, 42, a medical officer at Shah Alam Hospital.

He said the Nissan Serena multi-purpose vehicle driven by Noor Shirlyna’s husband collided with an egg-laden lorry at about 4.30am.

He added that the victim’s family was travelling from Shah Alam to Kelantan for the Hari Raya celebration while the lorry was heading from Melaka to Tanah Merah, Kelantan.

“The impact caused the MPV, carrying the couple and their four children, aged between six and 17, to spin out of control,” he said.

“The victim died at the scene due to head injuries, while the driver and other passengers were rushed to Hulu Terengganu Hospital for treatment,” he added.

Sharudin said the lorry driver was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama