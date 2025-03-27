KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today Air Asia Sdn Bhd and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) are already conducting their investigations into flight AK128 that made an emergency landing after one of its engines caught fire.

“Air Asia will put a statement out later while I’d let the CAAM conduct their investigations first before making any comments on this.

“As per procedure, Air Asia will address the matter,” he told reporters here.

Yesterday, the AirAsia flight bound for Shenzhen, China, had to make a turnback to Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s Terminal 2 (KLIA 2) shortly after takeoff due to a reported engine fire.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department was alerted about the emergency landing at 10.37 pm and dispatched a Fire Rescue Tender vehicle with nine personnel to the scene.

He said that flight AK128, which departed at 9.59 pm carrying 171 passengers and crew, landed safely at KLIA 2 at 12.08 am, with the fire already extinguished.