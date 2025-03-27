BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 27 — A container lorry driver was not only driving under the influence of drugs but also continued his journey from Taiping, Perak, to Perai, Penang, about 87 kilometres away, with a retreaded tyre that had burst.

However, the 45-year-old man was arrested during the 2025 Hari Raya Aidilfitri (HRA) operation conducted by the Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) and several other agencies at the Juru Toll Plaza (northbound) near here last night.

State JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said the driver was on his way to collect a shipment.

The container lorry was stopped for inspection, and the driver was found positive for cannabis in a urine test conducted by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK), he told reporters after the operation.

He said the burst retreaded tyre had a dubious SIRIM approval sticker.

“It (burst tyre) is likely counterfeit, and I believe he was driving in a semi-conscious state due to drug influence, which is probably why he did not realise the tyre was severely damaged and had burst.

“His decision to continue driving the lorry despite the damaged and burst tyre was extremely dangerous, not just for the vehicle itself but also for other road users, as it could lead to brake failure and, even worse, an accident,” he added.

Zulkifly said the driver did not provide any explanation regarding the damaged and burst tyre. AADK detained him for further investigation, while the lorry was seized by Penang JPJ for inspection.

The four-hour operation beginning at 8.30 pm was conducted in collaboration with police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Immigration Department, the Land Public Transport Agency and AADK.

He also noted that enforcement officers found many lorry operators still using substandard retreaded tyres to replace worn-out ones, presumably because they are cheaper.

On the HRA 2025 operation, which runs from March 28 to April 18, he said it aims to ensure safer road travel and monitor the efficiency of commercial public transport vehicles to enhance safety, service quality and reliability for users.

Zulkifly said 210 JPJ officers have been deployed for the operation, which includes various enforcement measures, such as inspections, monitoring and compliance audits on express buses at the Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal and Penang Central Bus Terminal.

He said JPJ has increased patrols and enforcement in four accident-prone or high-congestion “blackspot” areas in the state throughout the operation.

These areas are Jalan Butterworth-Sungai Dua-Sungai Petani, Jalan Baru Perai-Bukit Mertajam-Seberang Jaya, Jalan Permatang Tinggi-Jalan Simpang Ampat-Jalan Bandar Cassia-Jalan Butterworth Taiping, and the Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway-Masjid Negeri-Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah-Bayan Baru route. — Bernama