Retreaded tyres, regulated under Malaysian and international standards, are a cost-effective and environmentally friendly option for commercial vehicles, though illegal and poorly maintained retreads pose significant safety risks.

Common concerns include blowouts and tyre debris, with experts attributing these issues primarily to inadequate maintenance, such as underinflation, rather than the retreading process itself.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Retreaded tyres, or “tayar celup” as they are known in Malay, have long been a cost-effective option for commercial vehicles in Malaysia’s transport industry.

While they offer significant financial and environmental benefits, recent accidents involving commercial vehicle tyres have reignited debate over their safety on public roads.

What are retreaded tyres?

Retreaded tyres are essentially recycled tyres. They undergo a process where the worn tread is removed and replaced with new rubber, giving the tyre a new lease on life.

Due to the process, other terms for retreaded tyres include remoulded or recapped tyres.

Used tyres? Are they legal?

The short answer is yes. The process of retreading tyres is regulated in Malaysia and globally by law.

Here, legal retreaded tyres must meet the standards set by the Department of Standards Malaysia and be certified by SIRIM QAS International, ensuring they are safe and reliable for use on the roads.

The Ministry of Transport has clarified that under the Motor Vehicles (Construction and Use) Rules 1959, only retreaded tyres with mandatory compliance certification are allowed on vehicles used on public roads.

It highlighted three key standards for retreaded tyres: Malaysian Standard (MS) 224, United Nations Regulation (UN) R108, and UN Regulation R109.

The more complicated answer is that not all retreaded tyres are legal. For financial reasons, some commercial vehicle operators opt for unregulated tyres that are either locally retreaded or imported.

Because they are made illegally, all the safety and performance standards for what may be retreaded and how they must be retreaded no longer apply.

A worker removes a tyre from a rim using a machine at an automotive workshop in Batu Caves. January 6, 2025.— Picture by Raymond Manuel

Why not just get new tyres?

Having understood the distinction and regulatory framework, it’s important to delve into the benefits that make retreaded tyres a popular choice among commercial vehicle operators.

The primary appeal of retreaded tyres lies in their cost-effectiveness, offering savings of up to 60 per cent compared to new tyres.

For commercial fleet operators managing large numbers of vehicles, these savings can be substantial, significantly reducing overall maintenance expenses.

Retreaded tyres are priced between RM400 and RM600 each, significantly cheaper than new tyres, which can range from RM600 to RM2,000 per unit.

Illegal retreads are cheaper still, with prices starting at RM250 per tyre. But savings are typically false due to the lack of safety and performance standards.

Retreading reduces waste, conserving raw materials and using only 20 per cent of the resources needed for new tyres, while consuming less energy.

Modern retreaded tyres can perform as well as new ones, provided they are produced using advanced technology and undergo rigorous quality control.

Retreading also keeps a tyre out of landfills for longer, further increasing their ecological appeal.

A Road Transport Department officer inspects the condition of a lorry’s tyre during the Ops Gempur Teknikal at the Gemuruh Toll Plaza, Kuala Terengganu. — Bernama pic

What are the issues with retreads?

The two primary issues affecting retreads are typically blowout risks and tyre debris, both of which are related to the quality of the retreading process.

The safety issue with tyre blowouts is clear, but the problem with debris is less obvious. Frequent road users will likely have seen chunks of tyre treads or even entire sections that have separated from the carcass.

Recent accidents involving heavy vehicle tyres have also fuelled the view that retreaded tyres are a major contributor to tyre debris on roads and highways

However, a 2008 study by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that retreaded tyres contribute only slightly more debris than expected given their level of use on roads, indicating that they were not the primary reason for roadside debris.

The Tyre Retreading Manufacturers Association of Malaysia also argued previously that the most significant safety issue with retreads was lack of maintenance, both of which contribute to blowout and tread separation risks.

Lack of maintenance such as underinflation causes elevated tyre temperatures, which leads to accelerated wear and eventual failure.

This issue is amplified by the common practice of installing retreads on the trailer wheels in the rear.