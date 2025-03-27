PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — Malaysia recorded a significant increase in neritic tuna landings last year with 63,780.32 metric tonnes, valued at over RM781.3 million.

Department of Fisheries (DOF) director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain said the figure reflects positive growth in the country’s fisheries sector compared to 2023, which saw landings of 55,222.67 metric tonnes.

He said Perak emerged as the top producer of neritic tuna, recording landings of 16,933.90 metric tonnes worth approximately RM207.4 million, followed by Sabah with 12,479.22 metric tonnes valued at RM152.9 million.

“The surge in neritic tuna landings, including tongkol, reflects the government’s continuous efforts in sustaining the national fisheries industry and stabilising prices for the benefit of the people,” he said in a statement today.

He also noted that neritic tuna, including aya or tongkol, has been included under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) introduced by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to ensure price stability and a steady supply of fish in the market.

“Under this initiative, the maximum price for aya/tongkol, weighing between one to two fish per kilogramme (kg), has been set for Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan.

“Other seafood items are also subject to price controls nationwide, including demudok/sagai/cermin/cupak (three to five fish/kg) in Sabah, kembung including mabung (eight to 12 fish/kg) nationwide, and selayang (eight to 12 fish/kg),” he said.

Adnan said the DOF remains committed to ensuring price stability and a steady fish supply in the market, particularly during festive seasons.

The department would also continue working closely with relevant authorities to monitor fish supply and landings, ensuring the sustainability of the country’s fisheries resources.

“The regulation of prices and monitoring of landings are expected to help stabilise fish prices in the market while ensuring sufficient supply for consumers,” he said. — Bernama