KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 – The health of Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos has reportedly worsened after his cancer spread to the brain.

Berita Harian quoted the controversial politician saying he is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ampang, and has been hospitalised since Saturday.

“Earlier, I experienced pain in my neck and head while cooking at home,” he reportedly said.

“After undergoing an MRI scan, doctors found that cancer cells, which were previously in my lungs, have now spread to my brain, forming a three-centimetre mass.”

BH reported that Jamal had previously been hospitalised multiple times for treatment of stage four lung cancer.

His health has been declining since September 2022, leaving him in a weakened state and causing significant weight loss.

Last year, DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok obtained a court order to seize and sell the contents of Jamal’s house, after the latter failed to pay RM50,000 for her legal costs after losing in a RM300,000 defamation lawsuit to her.

In 2017, Kok filed the defamation lawsuit against Jamal over the latter’s accusations that she had allegedly misappropriated Yayasan Warisan Anak Selangor (Yawas) funds under the Skim Mesra Usia Emas initiative.

The High Court had in 2022 ruled that Jamal had defamed Kok and ordered him to pay RM300,000 in compensation and RM50,000 in legal costs to her, while the Court of Appeal in March 2024 upheld the High Court’s decision.

Last year in July, the Federal Court rejected Jamal’s application for leave to appeal the Court of Appeal’s decision, which meant that the RM300,000 he had deposited for the case would be paid to Kok.