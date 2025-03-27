SUBANG JAYA, March 27 — The implementation of the Festival Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) has been able to ensure that the prices of goods ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri are under control and there is no shortage of food supplies, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that as a result of the continuous actions of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), the prices of certain food items have also been able to be cheaper during the period in question.

“There is no shortage of goods, and it (SHMMP) has also been able to ensure that prices remain low, especially eggs and many other items,” he said this to reporters after launching the Singgah Madani programme to check the prices of goods during SHMMP for Aidilfitri at the USJ Subang Mydin Hypermarket today.

Also present were KPDN Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) managing director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin.

Anwar also thanked the management of Mydin for participating in helping to offer reasonable prices to the people.

The Singgah MADANI programme aims to provide information on the efforts and policies implemented by the MADANI Government in ensuring that the well-being of the people continues to be maintained.

Apart from the forum conducted by AKM, among other contents in the program this time is the Price Reduction Campaign by the KPDN.

Anwar, who arrived at 11.40 am, also spent time checking the prices and quantities of goods in the hypermarket and officiated the price reduction campaign and the placement of the MADANI Malaysia logo at the premises.

The Prime Minister also launched the Singgah MADANI Happy Hour Sale which saw many buyers take the opportunity to buy essential goods at reasonable prices. — Bernama