KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The government will offer a 50 per cent toll discount for private vehicles on March 28 and 29 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the Cabinet approved the toll discount during its meeting today, according to The Star.

“The toll discount will be implemented from 12.01am on March 28 (Friday) until 11.59pm on March 29 (Saturday),” he said in a statement.

He said the Madani government will pay an estimated RM19.69 million in compensation to all toll concessionaires to cover the discount.

The discount applies only to Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas, except at border toll plazas, specifically the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) Toll on the North-South Expressway and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway (Linkedua).

Nanta Linggi said the initiative continues the festive toll relief programme introduced by the Madani government in 2023 for all four major festive seasons in Peninsular Malaysia.

“It aligns with the core principles of the government — well-being and compassion — aimed at easing the cost of living for the people,” he said.

He urged highway users to plan their journeys wisely and follow the travel time advisory from highway concessionaires to avoid congestion during the long holiday.

“Ensure that vehicles are in good condition, maintain sufficient eWallet balance and Touch ‘n Go card balance, and check that the SmartTAG battery is fully charged,” he said.

He also advised commuters to use the Malaysian Highway Authority’s (LLM) online CCTV display at www.llm.gov.my for real-time traffic conditions.

The Works Ministry, LLM and highway concessionaires urged drivers to follow traffic rules, drive safely and take breaks if they feel tired.

“Let us work together to maintain safety, cleanliness and comfort on the highways while reducing accidents,” Nanta Linggi said.

The public can contact the LLM Traffic Management Centre at 1-800-88-7752 for the latest traffic updates or assistance.

Commuters can also check for highway incidents and traffic status on LLM’s official social media pages, including Facebook: Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia and X (@LLMtrafik).