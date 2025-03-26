SHAH ALAM, March 26 — Police have detained a woman and her daughter on suspicion of involvement in the discovery of a baby boy’s body in a toilet bowl at a petrol station in Sungai Haji Dorani, Sabak Bernam, on Sunday.

Sabak Bernam district police chief Supt Md Yusof Ahmad said that the 41-year-old woman was arrested around 6.15 pm yesterday at a factory in Meru, Klang, which led police to an 18-year-old female fast food worker who was apprehended at 8.30 pm.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects are mother and daughter. Police also seized items related to the investigation, including a Perodua Bezza car, clothing and mobile phones.

“The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing a birth by secretly disposing of the body,” he said in a statement today.

Md Yusof said the suspects have been placed under a four-day remand starting today.

On Monday, police confirmed the discovery of the infant’s body in a toilet bowl of a women’s restroom at the petrol station. — Bernama