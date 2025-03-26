KOTA BARU, March 26 — The Kelantan government has clarified that only four types of businesses are required to close operations on the first day of Aidilfitri and not all business premises as previously reported.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the closure order was in line with Holidays Act 1951 which stipulates four categories of businesses involved, namely hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and fast food restaurants.

“This order aims to give priority to the rights of workers to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Many mistakenly believe that all premises are ordered to close, when only these four categories are involved,” he told reporters after the Exco meeting at Kota Darulnaim Complex, here, today.

Apart from that, he said, the state government has also given flexibility to supermarket owners to extend their operations until 11pm during the week before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, compared to the normal operating hours until 10pm.

“Premise owners who wish to extend operations can submit an application to their respective local authorities to obtain approval,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that all business premises in Kelantan, including supermarkets, fast food restaurants and convenience stores, were required to close operations on 1 Syawal.

However, the state government clarified that the order only applies to four specific types of businesses. — Bernama