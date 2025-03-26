KUALA TERENGGANU, March 25 – A 43-year-old woman sustained head injuries requiring five stitches after being struck by a bicycle thrown from the 12th floor of the Padang Hiliran People’s Housing Project (PPR) building here yesterday.

Jusri Ibrahim, 48, was reported saying his wife Azuraini Yazid, a preschool assistant, had collapsed and lost consciousness after being hit heading to dispose of garbage at around 4pm.

“My wife was rushed to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital emergency department, where she received five stitches to her head. Her condition is stable,” he told New Straits Times.

Jusri said he had since spoken to the bicycle’s owner, who admitted that it belonged to his son and had been left outside their home before being thrown by someone else.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Asst Comm Azli Mohd Noor was quoted confirming a police report was lodged, with an individual already giving a statement denying their involvement in the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s condition is stable, and she was allowed to return home early this morning,” he reportedly said.

This is the latest in a string of incidents involving objects thrown from high-rise residential buildings in Malaysia, particularly PPR flats.

There were two cases in 2018, involving a television that damaged a parked car in Ampang, and a 15-year-old boy who was killed by a thrown chair in Pantai Dalam.



